Strengthening India's Air Defence Amid Global Conflicts

As conflicts in West Asia continue to escalate, former IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari (retd) stresses the urgent need for India to enhance its air defence capabilities. Speaking at a national conclave, Chaudhari highlighted the critical role of drones and the importance of integrating various operational systems for a robust defence strategy.

The former air chief pointed out that while drones have become a pivotal aspect in recent conflicts, such as those in Ukraine, reliance solely on these platforms is ill-advised. Instead, he advocates for a comprehensive approach that includes a stronger mesh network encompassing all modern warfare technologies and systems.

The conclave, organized by the Bengaluru-based think-tank Synergia, serves as a platform for defence and strategic experts from India and neighboring countries. Chaudhari's keynote address centered on 'India's Multi-domain Air Spine,' emphasizing the necessity of strong national security measures amid volatile global threats impacting aviation and energy sectors.

