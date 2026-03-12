Left Menu

Strengthening India's Air Defence Amid Global Conflicts

Former IAF chief V R Chaudhari emphasizes the necessity of strengthening India's air defence in response to ongoing global conflicts. He highlights the role of drones and other weapon systems, urging integration across domains to boost national security against evolving threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:34 IST
Strengthening India's Air Defence Amid Global Conflicts
Air Defence
  • Country:
  • India

As conflicts in West Asia continue to escalate, former IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari (retd) stresses the urgent need for India to enhance its air defence capabilities. Speaking at a national conclave, Chaudhari highlighted the critical role of drones and the importance of integrating various operational systems for a robust defence strategy.

The former air chief pointed out that while drones have become a pivotal aspect in recent conflicts, such as those in Ukraine, reliance solely on these platforms is ill-advised. Instead, he advocates for a comprehensive approach that includes a stronger mesh network encompassing all modern warfare technologies and systems.

The conclave, organized by the Bengaluru-based think-tank Synergia, serves as a platform for defence and strategic experts from India and neighboring countries. Chaudhari's keynote address centered on 'India's Multi-domain Air Spine,' emphasizing the necessity of strong national security measures amid volatile global threats impacting aviation and energy sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026