Strengthening India's Air Defence Amid Global Conflicts
Former IAF chief V R Chaudhari emphasizes the necessity of strengthening India's air defence in response to ongoing global conflicts. He highlights the role of drones and other weapon systems, urging integration across domains to boost national security against evolving threats.
- Country:
- India
As conflicts in West Asia continue to escalate, former IAF chief Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari (retd) stresses the urgent need for India to enhance its air defence capabilities. Speaking at a national conclave, Chaudhari highlighted the critical role of drones and the importance of integrating various operational systems for a robust defence strategy.
The former air chief pointed out that while drones have become a pivotal aspect in recent conflicts, such as those in Ukraine, reliance solely on these platforms is ill-advised. Instead, he advocates for a comprehensive approach that includes a stronger mesh network encompassing all modern warfare technologies and systems.
The conclave, organized by the Bengaluru-based think-tank Synergia, serves as a platform for defence and strategic experts from India and neighboring countries. Chaudhari's keynote address centered on 'India's Multi-domain Air Spine,' emphasizing the necessity of strong national security measures amid volatile global threats impacting aviation and energy sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Aramco Eyes Ukrainian Drones for Oil Field Defense
Indian Railways Deploys AI, Drones and Smart Sensors to Boost Safety
Ukrainian Drones Strike Key Russian Oil Infrastructure
Tensions Rise as Russian Drones Target Odesa Oil Infrastructure
Shots Fired at US Consulate in Toronto: A National Security Alarm