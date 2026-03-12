Senegal PM Criticizes BP's Gas Contract: A Call for Fairness

Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko made headlines on Thursday with his televised statement criticizing the terms of a gas contract for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, operated by BP. Upon review, the contract was deemed one-sided and unfair.

The government's evaluation of strategic contracts, including this one, was carried out following Sonko's ascent to power in 2024. The findings have sparked discussions on the need for reform and equity in such agreements.

As the administration continues to scrutinize existing contracts, the revelations are likely to have significant implications for future economic and energy sector negotiations in Senegal.

(With inputs from agencies.)