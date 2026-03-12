Senegal PM Criticizes BP's Gas Contract: A Call for Fairness
Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko announced that a review of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project contract, operated by BP, revealed it to be heavily biased and unjust. This assessment is part of a strategic evaluation initiated by Sonko's government, which came into power in 2024.
As the administration continues to scrutinize existing contracts, the revelations are likely to have significant implications for future economic and energy sector negotiations in Senegal.
