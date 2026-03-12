Left Menu

Senegal PM Criticizes BP's Gas Contract: A Call for Fairness

Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko announced that a review of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim gas project contract, operated by BP, revealed it to be heavily biased and unjust. This assessment is part of a strategic evaluation initiated by Sonko's government, which came into power in 2024.

Updated: 12-03-2026 23:33 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:33 IST
Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko made headlines on Thursday with his televised statement criticizing the terms of a gas contract for the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, operated by BP. Upon review, the contract was deemed one-sided and unfair.

The government's evaluation of strategic contracts, including this one, was carried out following Sonko's ascent to power in 2024. The findings have sparked discussions on the need for reform and equity in such agreements.

As the administration continues to scrutinize existing contracts, the revelations are likely to have significant implications for future economic and energy sector negotiations in Senegal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

