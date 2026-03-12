Yoga Unites the World at Uttarakhand's International Festival

The International Yoga Festival is set to commence in Uttarakhand, drawing over 1,500 participants, including 35 foreign nationals. Scheduled from March 16 to March 22, the event promises a blend of yoga sessions and cultural activities.

Prateek Jain, Managing Director of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN), confirmed the participation figures, highlighting the event's global appeal. GMVN, the nodal agency for the festival, collaborates with 25 yoga institutions across prominent Uttarakhand locations.

Morning and afternoon sessions will focus on yoga, while evenings will feature cultural programs and musical performances, offering a holistic experience for both domestic and international attendees.

(With inputs from agencies.)