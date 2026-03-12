Abrar Ahmed Shatters Boundaries as Sunrisers Leeds Acquire Him

Abrar Ahmed has made history by becoming the first Pakistani player to be signed by an Indian-owned franchise in the Hundred cricket tournament. The mystery spinner was acquired by Sunrisers Leeds for GBP 190,000 after a competitive bidding war with Trent Rockets. This acquisition challenges the longstanding reluctance of IPL owners to engage Pakistani players, a sentiment stemming from strained diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan.

The Sunrisers Leeds, owned by the Chennai-based Sun Group, completed a high-profile full takeover of the Northern Superchargers, purchasing a 49% stake from the ECB and the remainder from Yorkshire for GBP 100 million. CEO Kavya Maran actively participated in the player auction, adding excitement to the proceedings.

The auction also saw Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman being acquired by Birmingham Phoenix, though several prominent Pakistani players, including Harris Rauf and Shadab Khan, went unsold. This development could signal a shift in cross-border cricket dynamics, offering opportunities for future collaborations.