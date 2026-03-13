Left Menu

K-Pop Demon Hunters Returns: Netflix Unveils Highly-Anticipated Sequel

Netflix has confirmed a sequel to "K-Pop Demon Hunters," its most-watched film ever. The new installment will continue the platform's collaboration with directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. The first film, an animated musical, featured K-pop trio Huntrix as both superstars and secret demon hunters, receiving critical acclaim and numerous awards.

Netflix has officially announced a sequel to its all-time most-watched film, "K-Pop Demon Hunters," currently in development. The sequel extends the creative partnership between Netflix and co-directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. This project marks the inaugural venture under their new, exclusive multi-year animation agreement.

The original musical, animated by Sony Pictures Animation, captured audiences with its story of K-pop girl group Huntrix balancing their fame and secret demon-hunting lives. Featuring the talents of EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, the film's anthem "Golden" achieved notable musical success, hitting No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Accolades followed, with multiple awards at the Critics Choice Awards and the Golden Globes, and two Oscar nominations.

In January 2026, Netflix revealed staggering platform statistics: 482 million views over six months and 32 million lyric video views. Co-director Chris Appelhans emphasized the necessity of a clear creative direction from the start for the sequel. This strategic approach aims to replicate the original's global impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

