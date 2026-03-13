Left Menu

Historic Photos of Enslaved Individuals Find New Home at South Carolina Museum

Harvard University transferred ownership of the earliest known photographs of enslaved people in the U.S. to the International African American Museum. The images depict an enslaved father and daughter and were taken in 1850 for a racist study. The transfer followed a legal settlement with a descendant of those depicted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 02:45 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 02:45 IST
Historic Photos of Enslaved Individuals Find New Home at South Carolina Museum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Harvard University has transferred what are believed to be the first photographs of enslaved individuals in the U.S. to the International African American Museum in South Carolina. This follows a legal settlement reached last year, in which the university relinquished ownership of the images.

The photographs feature an enslaved father and daughter, compelled to be photographed in 1850 for a study aiming to prove Black inferiority. The settlement resolved a lawsuit by a descendant of those depicted, who argued for rightful ownership of the photos taken without consent.

The International African American Museum in Charleston stated, "More than 175 years after they were created, the 1850 Daguerreotypes have returned to South Carolina, where the individuals were enslaved and photographed." The images, once tools of pseudoscience, are now recontextualized to honor the lives of the subjects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026