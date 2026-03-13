Left Menu

Calendar: Unveiling Emotional Narratives on the Big Screen

The film Calendar, initially in Kannada and now in Hindi, explores themes of womanhood and emotional cycles. Directed by Naveen Shakthi and produced by Adarsh Gunduraj, the movie aims to stimulate conversations about relationships and life experiences. Its talented cast and crew promise a captivating cinematic journey.

The much-anticipated film 'Calendar' made waves as its trailer debuted in Mumbai on March 12. The film, produced by Adarsh Gunduraj, seeks to broaden its reach by releasing in Hindi, following its original Kannada version.

Gunduraj, a Chartered Accountant turned filmmaker, revealed his inspiration and objective behind the movie—narrating stories that encourage empathy and understanding. He leads the cast, which includes notable names like Ramesh Indira and Malashri.

Directed by Naveen Shakthi, 'Calendar' delves into themes of womanhood and emotional cycles. The movie is set for release on April 3, 2026, with a promise of captivating storytelling and dynamic action sequences, crafted by acclaimed stunt director Vikram Mor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

