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Sivagiri Mutt Demands Political Equality for Backward Communities

Swami Satchidananda of Sivagiri Mutt calls for equal political representation of backward communities in Kerala. Criticizing political parties, he stresses the need for social justice and highlights the decline in community achievements. He also supports the Kerala High Court's decision disqualifying SNDP Yogam leadership for non-compliance with statutory requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-03-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 13:41 IST
Sivagiri Mutt Demands Political Equality for Backward Communities
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In a bold declaration, Swami Satchidananda, the head of Sivagiri Mutt, has voiced strong concerns over the lack of political representation for backward communities in Kerala. Speaking at a press conference, he emphasized the need for all political parties to ensure equal representation and social justice for these communities.

Highlighting a long-standing issue, Satchidananda argued that political fronts, including Congress and CPI(M), were failing to allocate winnable seats to candidates from backward communities. He cited the historical precedent set by former leaders like R Shankar, and urged current leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and CPI(M) members, to rectify this disparity.

Further, Swami Satchidananda welcomed the Kerala High Court's recent decision to disqualify the SNDP Yogam's leadership due to non-compliance with statutory requirements. He stressed the importance of financial reservation and warned against actions that undermine the social progress achieved under Sree Narayana Guru's teachings.

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