Historic Milestone: India's Women's Reservation Bill to Revolutionize Political Representation

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has labeled the proposed bill amending the women's reservation law as historic. It is set to significantly enhance female political representation across India.

In response to a query, Athawale revealed that the Lok Sabha might see around 273 additional seats following a delimitation exercise, increasing the total to about 816. Notably, nearly a third of these seats will be reserved for women, including those from Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) categories.

A special parliamentary session is anticipated from April 16 to 18, where the Women's Reservation Bill, or Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, may be deliberated for passage. Once enacted, the law will reserve 33% of seats for women in India's Lok Sabha and state assemblies, coming into effect after delimitation. The implementation is aimed at the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and subsequent state assembly polls. Athawale termed the bill as 'revolutionary' for ensuring justice for women and boosting their governance participation. He also thanked Prime Minister Modi for his initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)