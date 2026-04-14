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Paving the Way: Political Representation for Persons with Disabilities

The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) has called for increased political representation for persons with disabilities, advocating for their inclusion in legislative processes alongside existing reservation frameworks. This push coincides with the expansion of Lok Sabha seats and the women's reservation debate in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 20:52 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 20:52 IST
Paving the Way: Political Representation for Persons with Disabilities
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  • India

The National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP) underscored the urgency of political representation for persons with disabilities, aligning this need with India's current legislative momentum.

Arman Ali, NCPEDP's Executive Director, highlighted the historical underrepresentation of disabled persons in decision-making spaces. He advocated for their inclusion within existing and proposed reservation frameworks, like the women's reservation or those for Scheduled Castes and Tribes.

Ali's push for political inclusion comes as India approaches a critical junction with the proposed expansion of Lok Sabha seats, presenting a unique opportunity for a more inclusive democracy. The NCPEDP's call stresses that without representation, disability-related issues remain sidelined in policymaking.

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