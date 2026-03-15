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Fadnavis Honored for Digital Advances in Agriculture

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis received an honorary Doctor of Science degree from Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth for his contributions to digital technology in agriculture. Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, in his first public function, underscored the importance of AI and past leadership's focus on technology advancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2026 13:51 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 13:51 IST
Fadnavis Honored for Digital Advances in Agriculture
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was accorded an honorary Doctor of Science degree by the Mahatma Phule Krishi Vidyapeeth in Rahuri for his contributions to advancing digital technology in the agriculture sector.

The honorary degree was conferred by Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, marking his first public event since being sworn in. Varma emphasized the critical role of technology and artificial intelligence in the current era.

At the 39th Convocation Ceremony, Varma also awarded diplomas to thousands of graduates, highlighting the university's historical impact on agricultural advancement and human resource development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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