Remembering Madhu Malhotra: A Cinematic Icon

Veteran actor Madhu Malhotra, widely recognized for her roles in iconic films like 'Satte Pe Satta' and 'Karz', has passed away at the age of 71. According to her son Manu, she succumbed to heart failure on March 13 at Holy Spirit hospital in Andheri.

Over her illustrious career spanning the 1970s to the 1990s, Malhotra starred in memorable movies such as 'Kaala Patthar', 'Vidhaata', and 'Sambandh'. Her performance in the song 'Lambi Judaai' from Subhash Ghai's 'Hero' is also fondly remembered.

Manu described his mother as a 'happy-go-lucky, family-oriented' individual who was dedicated to her craft. Malhotra is survived by her three children, with her last rites conducted at Oshiwara crematorium.

(With inputs from agencies.)