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Dharmendra Overlooked: Oscars' 'In Memoriam' Snub Raises Eyebrows

Despite an extended ‘In Memoriam’ segment at the 98th Academy Awards, Bollywood legend Dharmendra was notably absent. His exclusion sparked discussions, especially since he was honored at the 79th BAFTA Awards. Dharmendra was listed online by AMPAS, but the broadcast omitted him alongside several other prominent names.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-03-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 10:25 IST
Dharmendra Overlooked: Oscars' 'In Memoriam' Snub Raises Eyebrows
Dharmendra
  • Country:
  • United States

The 98th Academy Awards faced criticism after Bollywood icon Dharmendra was missing from the 'In Memoriam' segment, despite it running longer than usual.

While the segment included special tributes for Hollywood figures like Rob Reiner and Diane Keaton, Dharmendra, a veteran actor, was notably absent, sparking questions and disappointment among fans.

Dharmendra was featured in the official online list by AMPAS and received recognition at the 79th BAFTA Awards. However, his omission from the Oscars broadcast, alongside other stars, has fueled ongoing discussions about representation and acknowledgment in global cinema.

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