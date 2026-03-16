Hollywood Honors Rob Reiner: A Legacy of Laughter, Love, and Activism

The late filmmaker Rob Reiner was remembered at the 98th Academy Awards, where over a dozen actors celebrated his influential career on Sunday evening. With credits spanning from 'When Harry Met Sally' to 'The Princess Bride', his legacy was honored with heartfelt tributes on the Oscars stage.

Billy Crystal, a longtime collaborator and friend, reflected on Reiner's impactful projects. 'Rob's movies will endure, capturing what makes us laugh, cry, and aspire to be better: kinder, funnier, and more human,' Crystal said. He acknowledged the profound effect of Reiner's marriage to Michele Singer Reiner on the fight for marriage equality in the United States.

Reiner's films have touched audiences worldwide. Stars like Demi Moore, Meg Ryan, and John Cusack joined in the tribute, standing in silent homage. Though he passed away last year, Reiner's influence as a filmmaker, actor, and producer remains vast, having worked across genres and earned an Oscar nomination for 'A Few Good Men'.

(With inputs from agencies.)