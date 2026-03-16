Assam's Literary Champions: Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025
Assam's Governor and Chief Minister praised authors Devabrat Das and Sahaisuli Brahma for receiving the Sahitya Akademi Award 2025. Their accomplishments highlight Assam's literary tradition, with Das awarded for his Assamese novel and Brahma for her Bodo novel. The award celebrates 24 authors in total.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-03-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 21:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended heartfelt congratulations to authors Devabrat Das and Sahaisuli Brahma, honored with the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2025.
Das's Assamese novel 'Kori Khelar Shadhu' and Brahma's Bodo novel 'Dwngnwi Lama Mwnse Gathon' were recognized for their literary brilliance, bringing immense pride to the state of Assam.
The accomplishments emphasize the state's rich literary traditions and inspire younger generations. The Sahitya Akademi Awards, announced for 24 authors, celebrate a spectrum of Indian literary achievements.
(With inputs from agencies.)