Assam's Literary Champions: Sahitya Akademi Awards 2025

Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended heartfelt congratulations to authors Devabrat Das and Sahaisuli Brahma, honored with the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Award 2025.

Das's Assamese novel 'Kori Khelar Shadhu' and Brahma's Bodo novel 'Dwngnwi Lama Mwnse Gathon' were recognized for their literary brilliance, bringing immense pride to the state of Assam.

The accomplishments emphasize the state's rich literary traditions and inspire younger generations. The Sahitya Akademi Awards, announced for 24 authors, celebrate a spectrum of Indian literary achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)