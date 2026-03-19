Eid Festivities Set for Saturday: Uniting in Harmony

Eid-ul-Fitr, concluding the fasting month of Ramzan, is set for celebration on Saturday following the absence of a crescent moon sighting, religious leaders confirmed.

Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad of Fatehpuri Masjid announced the decision after the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee received no reports of a moon sighting.

Eid, a symbol of unity and peace, arrives as Ramzan concludes after 30 days of fasting, with its timing dictated by lunar observations.

(With inputs from agencies.)