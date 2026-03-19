Eid Festivities Set for Saturday: Uniting in Harmony
Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of Ramzan, will be celebrated on Saturday as the crescent moon was not sighted. The festival, symbolizing brotherhood and harmony, coincides with the conclusion of the 30-day fasting period. Celebrations vary globally based on the lunar Islamic calendar's moon sighting.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-03-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 19:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Eid-ul-Fitr, concluding the fasting month of Ramzan, is set for celebration on Saturday following the absence of a crescent moon sighting, religious leaders confirmed.
Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad of Fatehpuri Masjid announced the decision after the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee received no reports of a moon sighting.
Eid, a symbol of unity and peace, arrives as Ramzan concludes after 30 days of fasting, with its timing dictated by lunar observations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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