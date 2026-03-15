Gold Chain Heist at Religious Gathering
A gold chain valued at Rs 2.37 lakh was stolen from a woman revenue official during a religious event in Beed. The theft occurred during a 'Ram Katha' ceremony, and police suspect gangs targeting such gatherings are involved.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:47 IST
- Country:
- India
A gold chain worth Rs 2.37 lakh, belonging to a woman revenue official, was reportedly stolen at a crowded religious event in Beed, according to police on Sunday.
The theft occurred during a 'Ram Katha' event in Kaij tehsil on Thursday, as confirmed by a police official.
A case of theft has been registered based on a complaint by talathi Asha Kakade. Authorities suspect gangs that target large gatherings may be behind the incident.
- READ MORE ON:
- theft
- Beed
- gold chain
- Ram Katha
- religious event
- Kaij
- police
- gangs
- Asha Kakade
- talathi
ALSO READ
Navi Mumbai Police Bust Multi-Crore Fake Investment Scam
Tragic Accident Claims Lives of Three Police Sub-Inspectors
Controversy Over 'Pandit' Option in UP Police Exam Sparks Political Row
Punjab Police Foils ISI Terror Plot; Arrests Two in Arms Smuggling Module
Controversy Erupts Over 'Pandit' Reference in UP Police Exam