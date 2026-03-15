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Gold Chain Heist at Religious Gathering

A gold chain valued at Rs 2.37 lakh was stolen from a woman revenue official during a religious event in Beed. The theft occurred during a 'Ram Katha' ceremony, and police suspect gangs targeting such gatherings are involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:47 IST
Gold Chain Heist at Religious Gathering
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  • India

A gold chain worth Rs 2.37 lakh, belonging to a woman revenue official, was reportedly stolen at a crowded religious event in Beed, according to police on Sunday.

The theft occurred during a 'Ram Katha' event in Kaij tehsil on Thursday, as confirmed by a police official.

A case of theft has been registered based on a complaint by talathi Asha Kakade. Authorities suspect gangs that target large gatherings may be behind the incident.

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