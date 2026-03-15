Gold Chain Heist at Religious Gathering

A gold chain worth Rs 2.37 lakh, belonging to a woman revenue official, was reportedly stolen at a crowded religious event in Beed, according to police on Sunday.

The theft occurred during a 'Ram Katha' event in Kaij tehsil on Thursday, as confirmed by a police official.

A case of theft has been registered based on a complaint by talathi Asha Kakade. Authorities suspect gangs that target large gatherings may be behind the incident.