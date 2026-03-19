Eid Shopping Appeal Ignites Religious Tensions

Pirzada Tauqeer Nizami, a prominent Muslim leader, has urged community members to support Muslim-owned businesses for Eid shopping.

He believes this move could enhance the social and economic status of Muslims, who face discrimination according to the Sachar committee. Nizami's call has sparked reactions from various quarters.

Chandrashekhar Tiwari, a Hindu leader, responded by opposing the appeal, suggesting Hindus similarly boycott Muslim businesses during their festivals. The incident underscores the complex nature of religious relations in India.