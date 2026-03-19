Eid Shopping Appeal Ignites Religious Tensions
Ahead of Eid, Pirzada Tauqeer Nizami urged Muslims to shop from Muslim-owned businesses to bolster community welfare. He referenced discrimination noted by the Sachar committee. Hindu leader Chandrashekhar Tiwari fiercely opposed, suggesting a counter-boycott during Hindu festivals. This highlights underlying communal tensions and diversity in India's social fabric.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Pirzada Tauqeer Nizami, a prominent Muslim leader, has urged community members to support Muslim-owned businesses for Eid shopping.
He believes this move could enhance the social and economic status of Muslims, who face discrimination according to the Sachar committee. Nizami's call has sparked reactions from various quarters.
Chandrashekhar Tiwari, a Hindu leader, responded by opposing the appeal, suggesting Hindus similarly boycott Muslim businesses during their festivals. The incident underscores the complex nature of religious relations in India.
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