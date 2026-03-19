Punjab Unveils New Medical College to Boost Healthcare Education

In a significant boost to Punjab's medical infrastructure, Health Minister Dr. Balbir Singh revealed plans for a new government medical college in Kapurthala, marking the state's second such announcement this month. The Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji State Institute of Medical Sciences is set to be constructed at the current district hospital complex.

All necessary steps, including the tendering process, have been finalized, and work orders have been dispatched to executing bodies. Scheduled to commence on March 25 and conclude by March 2028, the Rs 275 crore project will include a 300-bed hospital and a medical college, enhancing the state's capacity for medical education by 100 MBBS seats, reducing the need for students to study abroad.

Upon completion, this institution will not only improve healthcare services but also offer employment opportunities to over 1,000 individuals directly, with thousands more benefiting indirectly. Additionally, upgrades to hospitals in Sultanpur Lodhi and Begowal will fortify the healthcare network, linking them to the new college and providing state-of-the-art facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)