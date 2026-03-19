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Bloody Trail to Justice: Capture of the Bambiha Gang Shooters

Two alleged shooters involved in the murder of property dealer Charanpreet Singh in Chandigarh have been apprehended by Punjab and Haryana Police. The shooters, linked to the Bambiha gang, were arrested in Kaithal after a firefight. Further investigations are in progress, with the police uncovering more gang links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:51 IST
Bloody Trail to Justice: Capture of the Bambiha Gang Shooters
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  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, the joint forces of Punjab Police and Haryana's Special Task Force succeeded in apprehending two shooters allegedly involved in the recent murder of property dealer Charanpreet Singh. The operation unfolded in Haryana's Kaithal, following an exchange of fire between the suspects and law enforcement.

Investigations revealed that the detained suspects, Rajan alias Piyush Pehalwan and Pritam Shah, are significant associates of the notorious Bambiha gang, led by fugitive gangster Lucky Patial. The Punjab Anti-Gangster Task Force, leveraging both human and technical intelligence, meticulously traced the shooters' location, eventually leading to their capture.

This swift response by the Punjab Police's AGTF, which brought the suspects into custody within 30 hours of the incident, underscores a substantial operational success. The case continues to unravel, shedding light on the broader criminal network and revealing ties to other high-profile crimes in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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