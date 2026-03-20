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Chuck Norris: A Legend Remembered

Chuck Norris, the legendary martial artist and actor known for 'Walker, Texas Ranger' and 'Expendables 2,' has died, as confirmed by his family. Tributes have poured in from notable figures including Greg Abbott and Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighting Norris's influence and legacy both in entertainment and as a cultural icon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2026 23:50 IST | Created: 20-03-2026 23:50 IST
Chuck Norris: A Legend Remembered

Chuck Norris, the renowned star of 'Walker, Texas Ranger' and 'Expendables 2,' passed away on Thursday, according to an Instagram post from his family.

Prominent figures like Texas Governor Greg Abbott, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and actor Sylvester Stallone have expressed their condolences. Norris was celebrated not only for his martial arts prowess but also for his influence as an icon in entertainment and conservative circles.

Abbott emphasized Norris's embodiment of grit and patriotism, while Netanyahu remembered him as a friend of Israel. Tributes also came from Stephen King and actors Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren, all underscoring Norris's impact and enduring legacy.

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