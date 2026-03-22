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India's Strategic Mineral Auction: A Boost for Self-Reliance

The Indian government is set to launch its seventh auction of strategic mineral blocks, featuring 19 locations across various states. This effort supports self-reliance in clean energy and advanced technologies amid global disruptions. Previously, six auctions were held for these critical resources, highlighting their importance for economic development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-03-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 14:54 IST
India's Strategic Mineral Auction: A Boost for Self-Reliance
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The Indian government is preparing to commence its seventh auction round for critical and strategic minerals, with 19 blocks up for grabs across several states. This move aligns with India's strategy to enhance self-reliance in clean energy and advanced technology sectors amidst global supply chain challenges.

Over the course of six previous auction rounds, 46 mineral blocks earmarked as critical and strategic have been successfully sold. In this seventh round, the Mines Ministry aims to continue this momentum, offering 19 blocks under both mining lease and composite licence frameworks.

Critical minerals such as lithium, graphite, and rare earth elements are crucial for the country's economic growth and mineral security. India's efforts are reflective of the increasing global demand for such resources, driven by a transition to cleaner energy solutions and advanced technologies. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will lead the auction's launch on March 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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