Chandrababu Naidu's Temple Visit: A Grand Gesture of Devotion

On Saturday, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu, marked a significant visit to the revered Sri Venkateswara temple. Accompanied by family members, Naidu made the pilgrimage in celebration of his grandson Devansh's birthday, an event that also demonstrated his family's longstanding tradition of philanthropic donations to the temple.

The Naidu family, renowned for their generosity, made a commendable donation of Rs 44 lakh to support food services for devotees. This latest gesture is part of their consistent contribution towards Annadanam, having already contributed on twelve previous occasions. Following the temple rituals, they actively participated in serving meals at the Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamanba Annadana complex.

Beyond devotion, the Chief Minister engaged with the attending devotees, gathering feedback on the quality of temple offerings such as laddus and prasadam. Addressing the need for efficiency, Naidu revealed plans for the implementation of Artificial Intelligence by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams to expedite darshan, coupled with a new integrated command control centre to enhance devotees' experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)