SKINLUV: Revolutionizing Dermatologist-Recommended Skincare

Mumbai, March 21: SKINLUV, a platform rooted in over four decades of pharmaceutical heritage, is transforming how consumers access dermatologist-recommended skincare. Founded by Pradeep Kinikar, it launched as a response to challenges faced by customers on major e-commerce platforms.

The 2018 debut of skinluv.in aimed to eliminate the confusion caused by algorithm-driven listings. It capitalizes on strong dermatologist connections and a robust pharmaceutical distribution network, developed over decades. Recently recognized as a top plant-based startup, SKINLUV focuses on clean beauty and authentic K-Beauty products.

SKINLUV's SUNBLOOM, an SPF 50 PA+++ sunscreen, offers broad-spectrum protection and is crafted to avoid common skincare pitfalls like white cast or greasiness. Upholding pharmaceutical-grade quality, the company emphasizes long-term growth through trusted industry relationships over fleeting market trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)