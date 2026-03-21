Left Menu

SKINLUV: Revolutionizing Dermatologist-Recommended Skincare

SKINLUV is a skincare platform that simplifies access to dermatologist-recommended products without algorithmic distractions. Founded by Pradeep Kinikar, it leverages decades of pharmaceutical experience. SKINLUV focuses on clean, plant-based beauty and authentic K-Beauty products. Its SUNBLOOM sunscreen offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection and suits all skin types.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:40 IST
SKINLUV: Revolutionizing Dermatologist-Recommended Skincare
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, March 21: SKINLUV, a platform rooted in over four decades of pharmaceutical heritage, is transforming how consumers access dermatologist-recommended skincare. Founded by Pradeep Kinikar, it launched as a response to challenges faced by customers on major e-commerce platforms.

The 2018 debut of skinluv.in aimed to eliminate the confusion caused by algorithm-driven listings. It capitalizes on strong dermatologist connections and a robust pharmaceutical distribution network, developed over decades. Recently recognized as a top plant-based startup, SKINLUV focuses on clean beauty and authentic K-Beauty products.

SKINLUV's SUNBLOOM, an SPF 50 PA+++ sunscreen, offers broad-spectrum protection and is crafted to avoid common skincare pitfalls like white cast or greasiness. Upholding pharmaceutical-grade quality, the company emphasizes long-term growth through trusted industry relationships over fleeting market trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

Tanks and Heir: Kim Jong Un's Daughter Joins Military Show

 South Korea
2
Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

Unilever's Food Division Poised for Transformation in McCormick Merger

 Global
3
Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

Qatar LNG Disruption: South Korea's Resilient Energy Stance

 Global
4
EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

EU Vows to Deliver €90 Billion Loan to Ukraine Despite Hungary's Blockade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why people trust AI decisions over human judgment

AI literacy gap driving mental health divide among children

AI redefines wildlife monitoring and conservation science

Rethinking education in AI age: Cyborg theory faces new challenges in modern classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026