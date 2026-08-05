Russian forces attack Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ballistic missiles, officials say

Russian ​forces attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv with ‌waves of ballistic missiles early on Wednesday, officials said.

The city's military administration, writing ‌on Telegram, said warehouse buildings had ‌been set ablaze in two districts. "The danger remains high," the administration's post ⁠said.

Mayor ​Vitali ⁠Klitschko said on Telegram that emergency crews had ⁠been dispatched to the scene of ​one strike in a northern suburb. He ⁠said air defence units were in ⁠action ​to repel the assault. The Ukrainian Air Force said missiles had ⁠been deployed from at least two different directions ⁠on ⁠the city of three million.