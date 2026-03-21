Joyful Celebrations Mark Eid-ul-Fitr in Karnataka

Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with immense religious fervor across Karnataka on Saturday, with thousands gathering at mosques and Eidgahs for prayers, marking the Ramadan month's end.

In cities like Bengaluru, people exchanged ''Eid Mubarak'' greetings and visited friends and relatives. Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah emphasized unity and compassion in their messages.

Markets thrived with festive shopping, and traditional meals highlighted the celebrations, with households preparing delicacies like Seviyan and Biryani, marking a day of charity and joy.

(With inputs from agencies.)