Missionaries of Charity: Preserving a Legacy of Simplicity
The Missionaries of Charity warns against the unauthorized use of its name and that of Mother Teresa by individuals and groups. The organization stresses that such misuse, especially for fundraising, contradicts Mother Teresa's principles of simplicity and voluntary goodwill, and may lead to legal action.
- Country:
- India
The Missionaries of Charity has issued a cautionary note against unauthorized usage of its and Mother Teresa's name by entities for fundraising or promotional purposes. The advisory highlights concerning reports of misuse, prompting a call for corrective measures.
Reaffirming principles set by Mother Teresa, the organization emphasized her wish that her name not be exploited for monetary solicitations, even for charity. The Missionaries of Charity stressed its dedication to simplicity and voluntary goodwill.
The statement declared potential legal consequences for continued abuse and urged the public to ensure authenticity when engaging with entities claiming association with them.
(With inputs from agencies.)