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Dhurandhar 2 Continues its Box Office Domination

Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, earned Rs 80.72 crore on its second day, totaling over Rs 200 crore. Featuring a strong cast and set across multiple languages, the spy thriller follows Hamza Ali Mazari's rise in the Karachi underworld. The film is expected to outperform its predecessor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 13:34 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 13:34 IST
Dhurandhar 2 Continues its Box Office Domination
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' continued to shatter records at the box office, raking in Rs 80.72 crore on the second day. The film's total collection has now exceeded the Rs 200 crore milestone, according to trade estimates.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer had a remarkable opening, earning Rs 43 crore from paid previews on Wednesday and an additional Rs 102.55 crore on its first official day, Thursday. With a two-day net collection standing at Rs 226.27 crore, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is positioned to surpass its predecessor's success.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the sequel features an ensemble cast and follows covert operative Hamza Ali Mazari's infiltration into the Karachi underworld. Released across multiple Indian languages, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' aims to captivate a diverse audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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