Dhurandhar 2 Continues its Box Office Domination

Aditya Dhar's 'Dhurandhar 2' continued to shatter records at the box office, raking in Rs 80.72 crore on the second day. The film's total collection has now exceeded the Rs 200 crore milestone, according to trade estimates.

The Ranveer Singh-starrer had a remarkable opening, earning Rs 43 crore from paid previews on Wednesday and an additional Rs 102.55 crore on its first official day, Thursday. With a two-day net collection standing at Rs 226.27 crore, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is positioned to surpass its predecessor's success.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the sequel features an ensemble cast and follows covert operative Hamza Ali Mazari's infiltration into the Karachi underworld. Released across multiple Indian languages, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' aims to captivate a diverse audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)