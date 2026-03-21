Odisha Parab 2026: Celebrating Culture and Tourism in Gujarat
Odisha Parab 2026, a cultural and tourism event organized by the Odisha government, kicked off in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The event aims to showcase Odisha's culture, cuisine, crafts, and tourism through live performances, craft demonstrations, and culinary experiences. The outreach also includes meetings with the Odia diaspora and potential investors.
- Country:
- India
The Odisha government launched a three-day cultural event, Odisha Parab 2026, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, aiming to present their state's rich traditions and tourism offerings. The event is designed to provide attendees with a deep dive into Odisha's vibrant culture, arts, crafts, and food.
Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida emphasized the event's role in showcasing Odisha's living traditions through artistic expressions and tourism potential. Highlights include live craft demonstrations by master artisans and exhibitions of traditional Odia textiles and handicrafts. Attendees can also relish traditional Odia cuisine featuring coastal, tribal, and celebrated desserts.
The festival features classical, folk, and tribal performances, giving audiences a glimpse into Odisha's performing arts heritage. A diaspora meet and discussions on cultural preservation and tourism are planned, alongside a tourism roadshow and B2B sessions with potential investors to strengthen ties between the two states.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha Parab
- culture
- tourism
- Odisha
- Gujarat
- cuisine
- crafts
- performing arts
- diaspora
- roadshow
ALSO READ
Engineering Firm Launches New Seamless Pipe Plant in Gujarat
Una flogging case: Special court in Gujarat sentences five accused to five years of imprisonment and imposes Rs 5,000 fine each.
Govt Launches ‘RISA: Timeless Tribal’ Brand to Take Tribal Crafts Global
Govt-appointed committee hands over Uniform Civil Code draft report to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Bomb Threat Disrupts Gujarat Assembly Proceedings