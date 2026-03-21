Odisha Parab 2026: Celebrating Culture and Tourism in Gujarat

The Odisha government launched a three-day cultural event, Odisha Parab 2026, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, aiming to present their state's rich traditions and tourism offerings. The event is designed to provide attendees with a deep dive into Odisha's vibrant culture, arts, crafts, and food.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida emphasized the event's role in showcasing Odisha's living traditions through artistic expressions and tourism potential. Highlights include live craft demonstrations by master artisans and exhibitions of traditional Odia textiles and handicrafts. Attendees can also relish traditional Odia cuisine featuring coastal, tribal, and celebrated desserts.

The festival features classical, folk, and tribal performances, giving audiences a glimpse into Odisha's performing arts heritage. A diaspora meet and discussions on cultural preservation and tourism are planned, alongside a tourism roadshow and B2B sessions with potential investors to strengthen ties between the two states.

(With inputs from agencies.)