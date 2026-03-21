BJP Slams Congress Over Dalit Youth's Death, Alleging 'Appeasement Politics'
The BJP accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of engaging in appeasement politics after a Dalit youth was killed in Uttam Nagar. BJP's Guru Prakash Paswan criticized Gandhi for political opportunism and not visiting the area. Gandhi rebutted, accusing the BJP of promoting violence and division.
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The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fierce attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of indulging in 'appeasement politics' following the tragic killing of a Dalit youth during the Holi festivities in Uttam Nagar.
Addressing the media, BJP national spokesperson Guru Prakash Paswan lashed out at Gandhi, claiming his actions were driven by political opportunism. Paswan criticized Gandhi for not visiting the scene of the incident and accused Congress of historically prioritizing minority appeasement over social justice.
In response, Gandhi took to social media, condemning the BJP for inciting violence and sowing division among communities. He urged citizens to reject provocations and emphasized the importance of unity and harmony in the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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