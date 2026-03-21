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'Unlikely Paradise': Prison Tales and Political Twists

The English translation of Sanjay Raut's book 'Narkatla Swarg,' titled 'Unlikely Paradise,' includes a chapter on the sudden resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. It delves into experiences in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail and provides narratives of individuals implicated by central agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-03-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 21:53 IST
'Unlikely Paradise': Prison Tales and Political Twists
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The English version of Sanjay Raut's book, 'Unlikely Paradise,' recounts his prison experiences and political events, featuring a chapter on the unexpected resignation of ex-Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Dhankhar, who stepped down citing health concerns in July 2025, left the nation in shock. The book, originally released in Marathi under the title 'Narkatla Swarg,' also discusses other figures who faced arrest by central agencies.

'Unlikely Paradise' will be unveiled in New Delhi on March 23 by Rajya Sabha MPs including Kapil Sibal, with an official launch by former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

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