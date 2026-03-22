Bastar Heritage Marathon 2026: A New Dawn of Peace and Prosperity

In a remarkable demonstration of growing peace and progress, over 9,800 runners participated in the Bastar Heritage Marathon 2026 in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. The event set a new participation record and spanned from Lalbagh to the picturesque Chitrakote Waterfalls.

State Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap celebrated the marathon as a symbol of Bastar's journey towards prosperity. Evoking past unrest, he noted the region's transformation into a hub of opportunity. The marathon also featured a 'Bastar Category' to foster local talent.

The marathon showcased Bastar's cultural richness and inclusivity, with participation from the Manjhi-Chalki community. It reflected both the resurgence of sportsmanship and the region's development, as the government pledges continued support for growth initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)