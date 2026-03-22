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Tragic Deer Massacre at Chhattisgarh Rescue Centre

Fifteen deer were killed by stray dogs at a rescue centre in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district. A deputy ranger and three forest guards were suspended for negligence. An inquiry is underway, and strict action will be taken against those responsible. The event highlights vulnerability in animal enclosures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambikapur | Updated: 22-03-2026 18:01 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 18:01 IST
Tragic Deer Massacre at Chhattisgarh Rescue Centre
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  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred at an animal rescue centre in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, where stray dogs killed 15 deer. The attack happened at Sanjay Van Vatika, a facility managed by the forest department, which also allows public visits.

In response to the incident, four forest officials, including Deputy Ranger Ashok Sinha, were suspended for alleged negligence. The forest department confirmed that the deer died due to dog bites. An inquiry led by the Sub-Divisional Officer (Forest) in Ambikapur is ongoing, with strict action promised against those responsible.

This event raises concerns about the security of animal enclosures and the responsibilities of those managing wildlife facilities, prompting a call for stricter measures to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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