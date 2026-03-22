Left Menu

Controversial Communal Remarks Stir Political Storm in Kerala

Senior BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan faces legal action for allegedly making communal remarks in a campaign video for the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls. His comments have sparked a political row, prompting responses from the ruling CPI(M), opposition Congress, and a student union. The Election Commission and local authorities are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 22-03-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 19:42 IST
Controversial Communal Remarks Stir Political Storm in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Senior BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan has been booked for allegedly making communal remarks in a campaign video ahead of Kerala's Assembly elections. The action against the BJP candidate from Guruvayur follows complaints by the Returning Officer and intervention by the Election Commission.

The video, which has since been removed, contained remarks that purportedly suggested Guruvayur had not elected a Hindu MLA in decades. This claim has incited a strong backlash from political parties including the CPI(M) and Congress, with both parties urging the Election Commission to take action against Gopalakrishnan for attempting to divide communities along religious lines.

The local police and Election Commission are investigating the matter, and Gopalakrishnan has yet to respond to the allegations. The controversy underscores tensions in the poll-bound state, known for its communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

Trump's Ultimatum: A Showdown at Hormuz

 Egypt
2
US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Trump's Dire Warning Over Strait of Hormuz

 Global
3
Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Strait of Hormuz in 48 hours, reports AP.

Trump threatens attacks on Iran's power plants if Tehran doesn't reopen Stra...

 Global
4
Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

Tight Race in Slovenia: Golob vs. Jansa Under Election Spotlight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Machine Learning Is Reshaping Environmental Policy and Water Governance

IMF: Structural Reforms Key to Boosting Lao PDR’s Long-Term Economic Growth

Central Asia’s Resource Boom Hinges on Reform, Investment and Transparency

Women in Power Boost Public Spending Efficiency Across Developing Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026