Controversial Communal Remarks Stir Political Storm in Kerala
Senior BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan faces legal action for allegedly making communal remarks in a campaign video for the upcoming Kerala Assembly polls. His comments have sparked a political row, prompting responses from the ruling CPI(M), opposition Congress, and a student union. The Election Commission and local authorities are investigating.
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Senior BJP leader B Gopalakrishnan has been booked for allegedly making communal remarks in a campaign video ahead of Kerala's Assembly elections. The action against the BJP candidate from Guruvayur follows complaints by the Returning Officer and intervention by the Election Commission.
The video, which has since been removed, contained remarks that purportedly suggested Guruvayur had not elected a Hindu MLA in decades. This claim has incited a strong backlash from political parties including the CPI(M) and Congress, with both parties urging the Election Commission to take action against Gopalakrishnan for attempting to divide communities along religious lines.
The local police and Election Commission are investigating the matter, and Gopalakrishnan has yet to respond to the allegations. The controversy underscores tensions in the poll-bound state, known for its communal harmony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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