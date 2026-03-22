Massive Crystal Meth Bust: Three Arrested in Bengaluru

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers made a significant drug bust in Bengaluru, seizing 8.3 kilograms of methamphetamine hydrochloride worth an estimated Rs 8.3 crore. Acting on specific intelligence, officials intercepted a 26-year-old passenger from Mizoram at the KSR Railway Station upon his arrival from New Delhi.

The seized quantity, termed as 'commercial quantity' under the NDPS Act, 1985, led to the arrest of the passenger and further investigations that unraveled a network involving two additional local residents aged 25 and 29. These individuals were intercepted at different locations within Bengaluru.

The thorough search also yielded around 200 SIM cards, 45 debit/credit cards, and multiple mobile phones, hinting at a larger trafficking network. DRI continues its probe to dismantle the entire operation and locate other potential suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)