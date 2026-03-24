Delhi High Court Shields Sonakshi Sinha's Persona Rights

The Delhi High Court has issued a significant judgement in favor of Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha, safeguarding her personality rights from unauthorized exploitation.

In an interim order, the court barred numerous platforms from using her name, image, or voice without consent, including AI-driven impersonations that caused reputational harm.

The court acknowledged the vital role of celebrity endorsements in a celebrity's livelihood, underscoring the necessity of legal authorization before utilizing persona attributes for commercial gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)