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Delhi High Court Shields Sonakshi Sinha's Persona Rights

The Delhi High Court has restrained the unauthorized use of Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha's image and persona attributes by various platforms, including AI chatbots. The Court's directive mandates the removal of harmful content within 36 hours and emphasizes the protection of celebrity endorsement rights against exploitation without consent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 13:50 IST
Delhi High Court Shields Sonakshi Sinha's Persona Rights
Sonakshi Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has issued a significant judgement in favor of Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha, safeguarding her personality rights from unauthorized exploitation.

In an interim order, the court barred numerous platforms from using her name, image, or voice without consent, including AI-driven impersonations that caused reputational harm.

The court acknowledged the vital role of celebrity endorsements in a celebrity's livelihood, underscoring the necessity of legal authorization before utilizing persona attributes for commercial gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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