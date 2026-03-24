Global Recognition for India's Spiritual Leader Swamiji

The World Meditation Foundation has recognized India's spiritual leadership by appointing Pujya Shree Shivkrupanand Swamiji to its distinguished World Meditation Expert Committee. This honor highlights his pivotal role in the global meditation landscape, aligning with UNESCO's recognition of December 21 as 'World Meditation Day'.

Swamiji, the founder of the Himalayan Samarpan Dhyanyog, has been a transformative force in meditation practices across 72 countries. Acknowledged for his profound spiritual insight and decades of service, he was recently invited as a keynote speaker at the Second World Meditation Day Forum in Seoul, South Korea.

The forum convened meditation experts, scientists, and practitioners globally to address escalating mental, emotional, and environmental challenges. Guided by Swamiji's vision, it aimed to foster a comprehensive, science-aligned meditation ecosystem that embraces the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.