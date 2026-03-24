CPI(M) Slams US-Israel Actions, Criticizes Indian Government's Stance

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has issued a strong critique of the Narendra Modi government, demanding condemnation of the recent US-Israel attacks on Iran and Gaza. During a 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' at Ramlila Maidan, the CPI(M) voiced concerns over India's position as a 'subordinate ally' of the US under the BJP regime.

The party highlighted the adverse impacts of international conflicts on the Indian economy, particularly citing an increase in LPG and fuel prices, which has further escalated the cost of essential commodities like vegetables and rice.

CPI(M) accused the US and Israel of 'genocidal attacks' while criticizing the Modi administration for standing with the US, and urged immediate measures to curb price rises, reduce LPG costs, and ensure accessibility to Indian citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)