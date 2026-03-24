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Tribunal Orders Rs 1.36 Crore Payout in Delhi Hit-and-Drag Accident

A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal directed over Rs 1.36 crore compensation to a 21-year-old delivery partner, Ahthsham, who was severely injured in a hit-and-drag accident in 2024. The ruling held the insurer liable for payment, highlighting negligent driving as a cause for the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:00 IST
Tribunal Orders Rs 1.36 Crore Payout in Delhi Hit-and-Drag Accident
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A Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has awarded more than Rs 1.36 crore to a 21-year-old man who faced severe injuries in a hit-and-drag accident in 2024. The case was heard by Presiding Officer Pooja Aggarwal, who reviewed the claim filed by Ahthsham, employed as a delivery partner during the accident.

On September 14, 2024, Ahthsham was hit by a truck while riding his motorcycle near Majnu Ka Tilla, Delhi. The collision resulted in grievous injuries, leading to the amputation of his left leg. The tribunal cited negligence by the truck driver as the catalyst for the accident.

The tribunal, emphasizing the credible testimony of the petitioner, mandated United India Insurance Co. Ltd to indemnify the vehicle owner and pay the amount within 30 days, considering future medical costs and the necessity for prosthetic replacements throughout Ahthsham's life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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