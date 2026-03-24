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Outcry Over Demolition of Freedom Fighters' Statues in Shahjahanpur

The demolition of statues of Kakori train action martyrs in Shahjahanpur has drawn significant backlash. Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party, are demanding accountability. The statues of freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Roshan Singh were allegedly demolished during road work, leading to public outrage and condemnation from political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 24-03-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 18:24 IST
Outcry Over Demolition of Freedom Fighters' Statues in Shahjahanpur
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In Shahjahanpur, statues honoring the martyrs of the Kakori train action were demolished, allegedly during road construction, inciting widespread outrage. Opposition parties have demanded accountability for the destruction of these monuments to freedom fighters Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, and Roshan Singh.

The statues, located near the municipal corporation office, were reportedly dismantled on Sunday night. Video evidence of the bulldozing and subsequent disposal of the statues' debris has fueled public anger, as the figures were key heroes in India's struggle for independence.

Political figures, including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, criticized the actions, describing them as disrespectful to martyrs. Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai called for immediate action against those responsible, emphasizing the gravity of destroying symbols of national sacrifice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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