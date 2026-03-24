Government Bolsters Consumer-focused Gas Service with New Measures

The government has introduced a series of measures to improve consumer-centric gas service delivery, ensuring a smooth transition to piped natural gas (PNG) without excessive financial burdens on users. Announced by the oil ministry, this framework sets a clear timeline for PNG connections, aiming to enhance service standards by gradually moving away from LPG in areas with piped infrastructure.

The policy also provides flexibility in locations where PNG connectivity is technically unfeasible, ensures public access to pipeline development by preventing arbitrary denials by local authorities or private parties, and establishes a transparent dispute resolution mechanism. This approach balances consumer convenience with national priorities such as energy security and a clean energy transition.

The initiative is expected to boost energy security by diversifying the gas distribution network, reducing reliance on single fuel sources, and improving the ease of doing business. Regulatory clarity and faster approvals are anticipated to enhance investor confidence while facilitating expansion of pipeline infrastructure across urban and semi-urban regions. By promoting cleaner energy use, the policy supports improved air quality, lower emissions, and sustained industrial and commercial growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)