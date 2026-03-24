Global Waves: From Mandopop to Kpop Confluence

Taiwan's Mandopop icon Jay Chou is back with his first album in four years, featuring a lead single that merges his signature style of blending Western genres with Asian influences. The track's music video adds excitement with a vampire-themed storyline, inciting anticipation among his vast fanbase across Asia.

Meanwhile, the economic clout of Kpop shows its might as BTS fans like Maria Herrera embark on costly trips to experience the group's Seoul performance. Despite not securing tickets, fans indulge in local attractions, underscoring BTS's immense draw and the cultural tourism impact it spawns.

Shakira's concert schedule hits a snag, with her planned performances in Doha and Abu Dhabi postponed amid regional tensions. The news coincides with OnlyFans revealing the death of its owner Leonid Radvinsky at 43 and highlights from South Korea where HYBE's shares plummeted after a disappointing BTS concert turnout.

(With inputs from agencies.)