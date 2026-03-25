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Paramount+ Greenlights 'School Spirits' for Gripping Fourth Season

Paramount+ excites 'School Spirits' fans by renewing it for a fourth season. Concluding its third season with dramatic events, the series features Maddie, a teenager navigating the afterlife in her high school. The show is co-showrun by creators Nate and Megan Trinrud, with Oliver Goldstick returning as a consultant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 11:13 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 11:13 IST
Paramount+ Greenlights 'School Spirits' for Gripping Fourth Season
School Spirit cast (Image source: Paramount+). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Paramount+ has thrilled the fans of 'School Spirits' by announcing that the series will return for a fourth season. This exciting development was reported approximately three weeks following the dramatic conclusion of the third season that marked significant changes for several characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The storyline revolves around Maddie, portrayed by Peyton List, a teenager who unexpectedly finds herself living as a ghost, haunting the corridors of her high school. Along with other spirits trapped in the school, Maddie navigated countless challenges until the season three finale, when the barrier that confined them was finally lifted. The show also stars Kristian Ventura, Spencer MacPherson, Kiara Pichardo, Sarah Yarkin, and others.

'School Spirits' was created by Nate Trinrud and Megan Trinrud, who continue as co-showrunners. Oliver Goldstick, known for his work on 'Pretty Little Liars' and 'Bridgerton', will return as a consultant for the upcoming season. The Trinruds and Peyton List are among the executive producers under Paramount TV Studios' production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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