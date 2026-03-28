Raiffeisen Bank's Strategic Acquisition in Romania
Raiffeisen Bank has announced its plan to acquire Garanti BBVA's Romanian business for 591 million euros, marking its first major acquisition in years. This strategic move comes amid ongoing pressure to exit the Russian market. The acquisition will elevate Raiffeisen to the third-largest bank by total assets in Romania.
Raiffeisen Bank has announced its first major acquisition in years by purchasing Garanti BBVA's Romanian operations for 591 million euros. The bank's decision marks a new strategic direction amidst external pressures to retreat from the Russian market due to geopolitical tensions and sanctions.
This acquisition is set to position Raiffeisen as the third-largest banking entity in Romania, based on total assets. The bank plans to integrate Garanti's Romanian business with its current operations, further strengthening its presence in the region.
Garanti, a Turkish unit majority-owned by Spain's BBVA, anticipates a positive financial impact from the deal. Conversely, Raiffeisen expects a slight decrease in its CET1 ratio post-transaction.