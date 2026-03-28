Raiffeisen Bank's Strategic Acquisition in Romania

Raiffeisen Bank has announced its first major acquisition in years by purchasing Garanti BBVA's Romanian operations for 591 million euros. The bank's decision marks a new strategic direction amidst external pressures to retreat from the Russian market due to geopolitical tensions and sanctions.

This acquisition is set to position Raiffeisen as the third-largest banking entity in Romania, based on total assets. The bank plans to integrate Garanti's Romanian business with its current operations, further strengthening its presence in the region.

Garanti, a Turkish unit majority-owned by Spain's BBVA, anticipates a positive financial impact from the deal. Conversely, Raiffeisen expects a slight decrease in its CET1 ratio post-transaction.