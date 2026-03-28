Narelle's Wrath: Impact on Australia's LNG Production

Tropical Cyclone Narelle, though weakened, has continued to affect Australia's major LNG plants, disrupting production at Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities. These interruptions have intensified global supply challenges already strained by ongoing conflicts abroad.

Chevron is taking steps to restore operations, with a spokesperson stating production will resume when conditions are deemed safe. Woodside's Karratha gas plant also faced interruptions, while its other facilities remained operational.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has indicated continued government readiness to assist in the wake of Narelle's impact, amidst Australia's critical role as an LNG exporter in a volatile global market.