Left Menu

Narelle's Wrath: Impact on Australia's LNG Production

Tropical Cyclone Narelle has disrupted operations at Australia's major LNG plants, Gorgon and Wheatstone, exacerbating a global energy crunch caused by the Iran war. As the storm weakens, Chevron and Woodside are working to restore production. Australia's LNG exports have been impacted amidst ongoing global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 28-03-2026 07:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2026 07:26 IST
Narelle's Wrath: Impact on Australia's LNG Production
  • Country:
  • Australia

Tropical Cyclone Narelle, though weakened, has continued to affect Australia's major LNG plants, disrupting production at Chevron's Gorgon and Wheatstone facilities. These interruptions have intensified global supply challenges already strained by ongoing conflicts abroad.

Chevron is taking steps to restore operations, with a spokesperson stating production will resume when conditions are deemed safe. Woodside's Karratha gas plant also faced interruptions, while its other facilities remained operational.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has indicated continued government readiness to assist in the wake of Narelle's impact, amidst Australia's critical role as an LNG exporter in a volatile global market.

TRENDING

1
Elon Musk Joins Trump and Modi in High-Stakes West Asia Talks

Elon Musk Joins Trump and Modi in High-Stakes West Asia Talks

 United States
2
Narelle's Wrath: Impact on Australia's LNG Production

Narelle's Wrath: Impact on Australia's LNG Production

 Australia
3
Raiffeisen Bank's Strategic Acquisition in Romania

Raiffeisen Bank's Strategic Acquisition in Romania

 Global
4
Jannik Sinner Eyes Historic 'Sunshine Double' at Miami Open

Jannik Sinner Eyes Historic 'Sunshine Double' at Miami Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026