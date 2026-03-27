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Divine Inspiration: Jayant Khobragade's Artistic Journey

Indian ambassador Jayant Khobragade's solo exhibition at Travancore Palace delves into themes of nature, mythology, and spirituality. Curated by Gargi Seth, the artworks are praised for their inspiration drawn from Indian traditions and cultural resonance. The exhibition features dynamic figures and lush natural landscapes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 14:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 14:37 IST
Divine Inspiration: Jayant Khobragade's Artistic Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Jayant Khobragade, the Indian ambassador to Spain, has unveiled a captivating solo exhibition titled "Journey with the Divine Flow" at Travancore Palace. The exhibition, curated by Gargi Seth, explores intricate themes of nature, mythology, and spirituality.

Union Minister for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, inaugurated the exhibition, commending Khobragade's profound work. "His paintings portray iconic scenes from Indian legends, including those of Lord Ram, Krishna, Shiva, and Buddha, offering profound inspiration for the younger generation," Meghwal remarked.

Khobragade's art draws deeply from Indian traditions, showcasing a vibrant interplay of movement and rhythm. His paintings capture dynamic figures immersed in dance, music, and nature. The exhibition, concluding on April 5, is a testament to Khobragade's artistic mastery and cultural storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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