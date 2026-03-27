Piastri Outshines Mercedes Duo in Thrilling Japanese Grand Prix Practice

McLaren's Oscar Piastri topped the second free practice timings for the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday, astonishing many by eclipsing the Mercedes duo of Kimi Antonelli and George Russell. The 24-year-old Australian made headlines with his remarkable lap around the Suzuka circuit, clocking in at an impressive one minute, 30.133 seconds.

Kimi Antonelli, fresh from his maiden Formula One victory in China, was a mere 0.092 seconds behind, while championship leader George Russell secured third place, trailing by 0.205 seconds. The Mercedes pair had dominated the earlier session and currently stand neck-and-neck in the championship standings.

Encouraging signs emerged for McLaren, despite their recent setbacks in China. Piastri expressed positive sentiments, while teammate Lando Norris faced mechanical issues. Elsewhere, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton navigated their struggle to match Mercedes' consistency, and Red Bull's Max Verstappen captured attention with his tenth-place finish.

(With inputs from agencies.)