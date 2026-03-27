Left Menu

Grand Ram Navami Celebrations in Patna: A Cultural Extravaganza

Bihar Governor, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and BJP President attended the vibrant Ram Navami celebrations in Patna. The event featured 52 elaborate tableaus, drawing massive crowds. Devotees gathered at temples, marking the festival with prayers and reverence. Leaders emphasized the values of Lord Ram's life, fostering unity and peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:46 IST
Grand Ram Navami Celebrations in Patna: A Cultural Extravaganza
  • Country:
  • India

In an event signifying cultural richness and religious fervor, Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and BJP national president Nitin Nabin graced the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Patna. Guests commenced the program with ceremonial lamp lighting, honoring 52 stunning Ram Navami tableaus at Dak Bungalow Chauraha.

Amidst elaborate celebrations, a large crowd gathered to witness the stunning procession. The day saw Bihar's temples crowded with devotees as people throughout the state paid homage to Lord Ram. BJP president Nitin Nabin visited temples in Patna, including notable ones like the Mahavir temple, reflecting a personal and emotional connection to the shrine.

The cultural event underscored unity, with leaders like Nitish Kumar advocating a society inspired by the principles the festival embodies: love, harmony, and sacrifice. These sentiments were echoed by participants who celebrated with joyful hearts, extending greetings nationwide, fostering peace and harmony throughout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urgent Call for Fishermen's Safe Return Amid Recommendations for National Progress

Urgent Call for Fishermen's Safe Return Amid Recommendations for National Pr...

 India
2
Dancing Towards Glory: Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron's Remarkable Rise

Dancing Towards Glory: Fournier Beaudry and Cizeron's Remarkable Rise

 Global
3
Midnight Mayhem: History Sheeter Opens Fire in Thane

Midnight Mayhem: History Sheeter Opens Fire in Thane

 India
4
General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic Odisha Visit

General Upendra Dwivedi's Strategic Odisha Visit

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026