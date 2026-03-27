Grand Ram Navami Celebrations in Patna: A Cultural Extravaganza

In an event signifying cultural richness and religious fervor, Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and BJP national president Nitin Nabin graced the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Patna. Guests commenced the program with ceremonial lamp lighting, honoring 52 stunning Ram Navami tableaus at Dak Bungalow Chauraha.

Amidst elaborate celebrations, a large crowd gathered to witness the stunning procession. The day saw Bihar's temples crowded with devotees as people throughout the state paid homage to Lord Ram. BJP president Nitin Nabin visited temples in Patna, including notable ones like the Mahavir temple, reflecting a personal and emotional connection to the shrine.

The cultural event underscored unity, with leaders like Nitish Kumar advocating a society inspired by the principles the festival embodies: love, harmony, and sacrifice. These sentiments were echoed by participants who celebrated with joyful hearts, extending greetings nationwide, fostering peace and harmony throughout.

(With inputs from agencies.)