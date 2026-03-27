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Radisson's Bold Move into Kalimpong: A New Era in Hospitality

Radisson Hotel Group has announced its first internationally branded resort in Kalimpong, West Bengal. This expansion highlights an effort to tap into under-penetrated leisure markets in eastern India, with a 100-key resort that promises to enhance the area's tourism landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 22:26 IST
Radisson's Bold Move into Kalimpong: A New Era in Hospitality
  • Country:
  • India

Radisson Hotel Group unveiled plans on Friday to launch the first internationally branded resort in Kalimpong, West Bengal, as part of its strategy to penetrate high-potential leisure markets. This new 100-key property aligns with Radisson's aim to expand its presence in underexplored areas.

The announcement marks a significant development in Eastern India's hospitality sector. By establishing the Radisson Resort Kalimpong, the group strengthens its presence in a region with promising long-term potential, according to Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer, South Asia.

Radisson's consistent approach as a first-mover entering emerging markets aims to shape the hospitality landscape with trusted global brands. The group already operates over 200 hotels in India, making substantial strides in hotel operations and development within the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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