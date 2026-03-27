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Preserve Our Past: Safeguarding British-Era Heritage in India

A parliamentary panel urges the preservation of British-era heritage sites not under ASI protection, calling for an inventory of at-risk structures. Coordination with various ministries is recommended to save historic sites like rail engines and collectorate buildings from demolition or decay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 23:05 IST
Preserve Our Past: Safeguarding British-Era Heritage in India
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A parliamentary panel has issued an urgent call for the preservation of British-era heritage sites that currently fall outside the purview of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). With several historic buildings facing demolition, there's a pressing need to safeguard these cultural treasures.

The report, 'Demands for Grants (2026-27) of Ministry of Culture,' highlights the vulnerability of over 70 district collectorate buildings and advises the creation of a comprehensive inventory of at-risk structures. It stresses the need for effective coordination between the Ministry of Culture and other ministries, including Defence and Railways, to preserve heritage assets like rail engines and antique ships.

Coordination across state governments and the implementation of standard conservation procedures are also recommended to protect India's vast colonial heritage. The panel also calls for legal measures to penalize the defacement or destruction of cultural properties and emphasizes the need for a formal Centre-state coordination system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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